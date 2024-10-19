en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Urban Rhythm Intro - Post

Templates
/
Video Ads
Post
6-15s
Urban
Stomp
Flare
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Urban Rhythm Intro - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
5videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Command attention with an intro that pulses with the city's heartbeat using our Urban Rhythm Intro. Perfect for fashion or sports reels, this dynamic slideshow teems with vibrancy. Fully customize with your own media, text, logo, and brand colors to match the pace of your project. This template is built to leave a memorable impression with its bold and energetic animation.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Dynamic Story Opener - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Story Opener - Post
Edit
By Mr_Free
10s
21
13
5
Create a magnetic visual experience with our Dynamic Story Opener template that's tailored to turn heads. With dynamic movement and customizable stripes that piece together your narrative arc, you're the director of a modern slideshow masterpiece. Perfect for showcasing your brand or personal milestones, this template allows you to control colors and introduce optional light for added drama. Easy and quick, yet impressively sophisticated.
Trendy Stomp - Post Original theme video
Trendy Stomp - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
13
10
Get ready to make a bold statement with our Trendy Stomp template. This high-energy stomp video is designed to grab attention and captivate your audience. With its dynamic animations and bold typography synced with audio, this multipurpose template is perfect for promotional content, event intros, or engaging ads. Easily customize the text to amplify your message and make a lasting impression. Create a ready-to-publish video that breaks through the noise and leaves a lasting impact.
Creative Short Fast Stomp - Post Original theme video
Creative Short Fast Stomp - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
24
14
15
This is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and creative look. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Stomp Photo Wall Logo - Post Original theme video
Stomp Photo Wall Logo - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
24
15
7
Stomp Photo Wall Logo -post is a dynamic and modern photo wall that uses your images to reveal a logo in a most captivating way. Just good rhythm and transitions! It uses trendy claps, stomps and, drums to bring out your logo in an epic manner. Impress your audience with this modern and dynamic design.
Fast Stomp Opener 2 -Post Original theme video
Fast Stomp Opener 2 -Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
24
14
10
Fast Stomp Opener 2 -Post is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Photo Opener - Post Original theme video
Photo Opener - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
15s
26
13
6
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
Dynamic Journey Opener - Post Original theme video
Dynamic Journey Opener - Post
Edit
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
Vintage Photo Opener - Post Original theme video
Vintage Photo Opener - Post
Edit
By MotionBank21
13s
25
15
7
Evoke a historical charm with our Vintage Photo Opener template, a picturesque journey into the past. Flickering like memories on a film reel, the sepia snapshots capture an era gone by, leading to your timeless brand reveal. Ideal for events and retrospectives with a nostalgic twist, this template allows you to personalize photos, text, and colors, creating a heartwarming touch to your story.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us