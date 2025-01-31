en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Vortex Formation

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Flare
Outline
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Vortex Formation - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
30exports
9 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Define the art of the reveal with the Vortex Formation template. Witness a sophisticated whirlwind construct your logo in 3D space, as a cyclone of lines contours an emblem bursting with your brand's essence. This masterpiece, tailor-made for showcase moments in corporate videos or tech Branding.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Revolving Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Revolving Stylish Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal Original theme video
3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
7
3
12
Unveil your brand in style with our 3D Fusion Dynamic Reveal template. Experience the seamless fusion of multiple layers, creating a captivating 3D logo adorned with mesmerizing light reflections. As your logo dynamically converges, a compelling slogan emerges beneath, capturing your audience's attention. This multipurpose motion graphics video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that truly represents your brand and leaves a lasting impression.
Clean Rotating 3D Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
2
3
14
Animate your logo with this awesome 3D style template!
Clean Outline 3D Logo 3 - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Outline 3D Logo 3 - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
7
4
14
Simple modern logo reveal. Huge 3D design, smooth animation, mono style. Outlines (lines drawing) and long shadow.
Clean Outline 3d Logo 2 - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Outline 3d Logo 2 - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
14
3
11
Simple modern logo reveal 2. Huge 3D design, smooth animation, mono style. Outlines (lines drawing) and long shadow.
Clean Outline 3D Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Clean Outline 3D Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
9
3
10
Simple modern logo reveal. 3D design, smooth animation, mono style. Outlines (lines drawing) and long shadow.
Shadow to Shine Reveal Light theme video
Shadow to Shine Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
4
14
Your brand's journey from obscurity to prominence is beautifully crafted in our Shadow to Shine Reveal template. With just a few clicks, your logo and tagline are bathed in an aura of sophistication, transforming a once dark canvas into a narrative of elegance and prestige. Perfectly suited for widescreen displays, your message will resonate long after the screen fades to black.
Sketch Intro Original theme video
Sketch Intro
Edit
By tarazz
10s
25
5
16
Captivate your audience with the Sketch Intro template, a journey from sketch to reality. Watch as a hand draws the contours of a rectangle that evolves into a 3D shape, seamlessly transitioning to reveal your logo. Ideal for a dynamic intro, this video template lets you customize text, fonts, colors, and add your own images or videos, culminating in a powerful brand showcase.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us