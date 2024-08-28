en
Minimal Stories 2

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Social
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Minimal Stories 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
grstudio profile image
Created by grstudio
30exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
4texts
1font
1audio
Showcase your style with an elegantly animated vertical video that breathes life into your fashion photos, vacation memories, or any cherished moments. Tailored for social media stories, this Minimal Stories template lets you plug in images, video, text, fonts, and colors to create an intro that spells trendy. Tell your story with sophistication and captivate your mobile audience with ease.
Edit
Pack (4)
Examples (20)
Minimal Stories 1 Original theme video
Minimal Stories 1
Edit
By grstudio
8s
21
4
7
Minimal Stories 2 Original theme video
Minimal Stories 2
Edit
By grstudio
7s
21
6
9
Minimal Stories 3 Original theme video
Minimal Stories 3
Edit
By grstudio
9s
21
5
9
Minimal Stories 4 Original theme video
Minimal Stories 4
Edit
By grstudio
10s
21
4
8
