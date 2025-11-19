AI Text Animation 1

By welcot.designe 7s 2 6 8

Make a visual impact with our Minimal Portraits template. This versatile lower third combines minimalistic design with a slow motion animation to captivate your audience. Customize it with your own image, colors, text, and fonts to match your branding. Whether you're a content creator, educator, or business professional, this template is perfect for delivering essential information in a stylish and professional manner. Elevate your videos and keep your viewers engaged with this customizable motion graphics template.