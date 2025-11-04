Menu
Minimal Text Title 12
Created by HannaDarling
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Give your videos a modern, artistic flair with our Drawing Lower Third template. With bold typography and playful animated sketches, it brings character and energy to any project. Customize names, roles, and colors to match your brand and make your content stand out. Perfect for YouTube intros, vlogs, and creative videos.
