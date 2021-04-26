Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Company Values 2k - Original - Poster image

Colorful Company Values 2k

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Flat design
Title sequence
Minimal
Corporate
Abstract waves
360exports
rating
Showcase your company values with a clean, minimal title sequence built for corporate branding. This flat-design template pairs bold typography with vibrant, abstract waves and playful geometric accents. Customize headlines, descriptions, calls-to-action, and contacts, then finish with a logo or text-based outro. Smooth, seamless transitions keep attention on your message, making it perfect for internal presentations, employer branding, onboarding, and social promos. Tailor the entire palette with intuitive color controls to match your brand in seconds and export a polished, on-brand video ready to share anywhere.
Available formats:
16:9
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us