Film Strips Lyrics
Created by Harchenko
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
15fps
1song
1video
1image
1font
Set the stage for your music with our Film Strips Lyrics video template, where your words take center stage overlaid on nostalgic vintage film strips. Perfect for creating an emotional tie with your audience, this video enchants with a cinematic atmosphere. Tailor each frame with your lyrics, logo, preferred fonts, and colors to tell your musical story in a way that's authentically you.
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
By tarazz
2h
16
6
38
Feel the rhythm of the city with our thrilling 3D-animated template, where a car speeds through urban landscapes at night. Your lyrics will pop against the glowing cityscape, syncing perfectly with the beat. Ideal for musicians and creators, this horizontal video is ready to dazzle on YouTube or Facebook. Add your own text, choose your colors and fonts, and make it yours.
By Harchenko
2h
2
4
11
Step into the spotlight with our Plastic Lyrics template, featuring bold, glitchy text that dances on a dark plastic backdrop. It's perfect for artists aspiring to transform their music into a visually stunning retro display. Fully customizable, tailor every beat with your choice of images, videos, colors, texts, and fonts, then release a show-stopping lyric video that complements your unique sound.
By TippyTop
2h
2
5
41
Elevate your tracks to a visual phenomenon with our Display Dancer Lyrics. Let the central silhouette dance to the rhythm of your music, framed by a clean backdrop and soft, glowing accents. This canvas awaits your pop or electronic beats, offering full customization from logo to fonts. Make a bold statement on your socials or captivate live audiences with a symphony for the eyes.
By Harchenko
2h
3
5
14
Step back in time with our VHS Vibe Lyrics template, where every word pulses with the gritty charm of VHS. Perfect for evoking memories and engaging listeners, this video marries your song's lyrics with a wonderfully retro aesthetic. Customize with your own text, colors, and fonts to give your music a personalized visual companion that resonates with listeners on every screen.
By Harchenko
2h
5
4
12
Set the stage for your song with our Burn Papers Lyrics template, where words catch fire and passion meets visuals. Witness lyrics blaze upon the screen as if etched on paper, burning into memory. This video offers the ultimate canvas to project your track's soul, enhanced by customizable fonts, images, and colors. Singers and creators, it's time to kindle the flame of your music's message and light up today's biggest platforms.
By Shoeeb
2h
4
5
15
Dive into a world of musical expression with our Chromatic Bubbles Lyrics template, where lyrics float among chromatic reflective bubbles for an enchanting audio-visual fusion. Customize with your logo, choice of fonts, colors, images, or video, and create a harmonious narrative that resonates on all displays. Perfect for promotional music videos, this template invites viewers to immerse themselves in the rhythm of your brand.
By Harchenko
2h
2
4
11
Dive into the visual rhythm of your music with our Burned Edges Lyrics template. Set your song's text against a brooding, grainy backdrop with glowing particles to create a deep cinematic feel. Perfect for YouTube or streaming showcases, this landscape format comes alive with glittering effects and emotional resonance.
By TippyTop
2h
6
4
47
Step into the neon-soaked digital metropolis of HyperSynth Lyrics. This cyberpunk-inspired template fuses futuristic typography and glitch effects with your music, creating an electrifying lyric video. Ideal for artists with synthwave, EDM, or electronica tracks, this video is your ticket to mesmerizing fans. With customizable fonts and colors, make your song's lyrics dance to the beat in a high-energy visualizer that's primed for all displays.
