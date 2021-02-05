Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern & Clean Presentation - Original - Poster image

Modern & Clean Presentation

00:56 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 24 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Slideshow
Presentation
Corporate
Promo
5.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your message with a clean, professional presentation. This modern slideshow blends flat design shapes, dotted grids, and refined typography into smooth, slide-in sections with space for headlines, descriptions, media, and a polished logo outro. Ideal for corporate overviews, webinars, reports, or brand storytelling. Fully brandable with color controls, font placeholders, and switchable logo/text intro and outro options. Create a cohesive, on-brand promo or slide-based narrative in minutes and keep attention with elegant motion and a clear, two-column layout.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us