Vinyl Music Visualizer

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Audio Equipment
Vinyl
80s
Spin
Gradient
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
More details
Vinyl - Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
2texts
1font
Transform your tunes into a hypnotic masterpiece with our Vinyl Music Visualizer template. Centered around a glossy vinyl that spins elegantly, this video is a haven for auditory and visual harmony. With customizable text and colors, create your own vivid backdrop that pulses and morphs to the beat, making your music the star of the show on any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Retro Vibes Lyrics Original theme video
Retro Vibes Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
10
4
34
Capture the essence of your music with our Retro Vibes Lyrics template. Let the smooth animated words and retro-style ink painting take your audience on a journey through time. The rotating retro stripes add movement and charm to the background, while the hand-illustrated elements provide a unique and eye-catching look. With full customization options, you can add images, videos, and text to make this horizontal video truly yours. From social media promotion to music releases, this multipurpose template ensures your lyrical video stands out and resonates with your viewers.
Cassette Player Lyrics Original theme video
Cassette Player Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
1
7
54
Transform your tune into a visual spectacle with our engaging Cassette Player Lyrics. Embark on a trip down memory lane with a digitally reimagined cassette player, reflecting each beat and lyric of your song. Customize every element from text to animations, crafting a bespoke music video that not only looks great but feels like the perfect echo to your music's pulse.
Minimal Visualizer Promo 2 Original theme video
Minimal Visualizer Promo 2
Edit
By motionaceh
2h
3
5
23
Elevate your music with our Minimal Visualizer Promo 2 template. Showcase your music album and beats in style with this mesmerizing vertical motion graphics video. Synchronize your visuals with the beats and rhythms of your music to create a dynamic display that captivates your audience. Designed for multipurpose use, this template is perfect for musicians, DJs, and content creators looking to enhance their live performances and engage viewers on social media and streaming platforms. With the ability to customize the visuals and add your own image, create a high-quality music video that leaves a lasting impression.
Modern Vinyl Original theme video
Modern Vinyl
Edit
By bbpixel
2h
8
7
34
Modern Vinyl is the perfect way to drop new releases on YouTube, tease tracks on social media or visualize entire podcasts with this throwback, yet modern music visualizer design. From the color scheme, animations and video background, this is a highly versatile reactive visualizer which can be sized to fit any brand and style.
Minimal Visualizer Promo Original theme video
Minimal Visualizer Promo
Edit
By motionaceh
2h
5
5
22
The minimalist design of Minimal Visualizer Promo showcases your music album and beats in style. Your music deserves high-quality music videos.
Album Cover Mockup Lyrics Original theme video
Album Cover Mockup Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
1
5
36
Set the stage for your auditory creations with the Album Cover Mockup Lyrics visualizer. Position your artistry on an elegant chair, graced by particles and rays, for a high definition music visualizer that's as captivating visually as your tunes are audibly. Perfect for every platform, customize with your album image and brand colors to harmonize your musical identity. Elevate your presentation and leave a lasting impression on your audience with stunning visuals that complement your sound.
Album Cover Mockup Original theme video
Album Cover Mockup
Edit
By tarazz
2h
1
4
30
Envelop your auditory delights in a visual masterpiece with the Album Cover Mockup animation. Featuring your album cover resting on a chair amidst a dance of particles and sun rays, this video strikes the perfect chord between sight and sound. Tailor with your image, text, and bespoke colors to set the stage for your musical brand across any platform.
Record Player Lyrics Closeup Retro theme video
Record Player Lyrics
Edit
By MissMotion
2h
12
6
56
Elevate your music with our Record Player Lyrics Visualizer template. Watch as the lyrics of your song come to life alongside a modern vinyl record player animation, creating a mesmerizing visual experience for your audience. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and content creators, this versatile video template is tailored to captivate viewers on social media and streaming platforms. With complete customization options, you can personalize every aspect of the visualizer to align with your unique style. Add your lyrics, images, videos, fonts, colors, and animations to craft a distinctive visual accompaniment that enhances the impact of your music.
