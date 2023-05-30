AI Tech Stories 1
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase AI concepts with a futuristic vertical title card built around a glowing neural network forming a stylized brain. This story-ready design features a bold headline, supporting description, and a clear call-to-action button. Smooth, elegant motion and neon-on-dark visuals create a premium tech aesthetic. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand. Perfect for technology topics, product teasers, app or platform announcements, and educational explainers where clarity and innovation meet.
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