AI Tech Stories 3 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
87exports
Make your next tech announcement stand out with a sleek, square motion title. This template blends neon 3D brain visuals, subtle particles, and clean typography to deliver a futuristic, high-tech promo. Customize headline, supporting copy, and colors, then finish with a pill-style CTA to drive action. Ideal for AI, software, and engineering content across social feeds or product teasers, it pairs a centered layout with smooth, modern animation for maximum clarity and impact. Fast to edit and built for attention, it’s your go‑to card for tech stories, launches, and updates.
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir