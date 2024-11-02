en
Black Friday Story 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Price
Black Friday
Glass
Shape
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
11exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Captivate your audience on the go with the stylish Black Friday Story template. Ideal for storytellers and marketers aiming for that creative edge, it features glass-like graphics that seamlessly transition to unveil your curated text. Whether it’s for a promotion or a sale, this template is built to impress on social media. Customize it to make it your own, and watch your content shine like never before.
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Black Friday Story 1 Original theme video
Black Friday Story 1
By hushahir
6s
Black Friday Story 2 Original theme video
Black Friday Story 2
By hushahir
6s
Black Friday Story 3 Original theme video
Black Friday Story 3
By hushahir
6s
Black Friday Story 4 Original theme video
Black Friday Story 4
By hushahir
6s
