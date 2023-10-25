Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Gift Box Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

Christmas Gift Box Reveal - Post

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Intro
Festive
280exports
rating
Unwrap a memorable holiday moment with this festive 3D logo animation. A gift box opens, releasing bright sparkles and light rays that assemble your logo and supporting text. Seasonal elements like pine branches, ribbons, and ornaments set a cozy, celebratory mood. Ideal for Christmas intros, outros, and branded greetings across social stories, posts, and ads. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, font, and soundtrack to match your brand. Works great in vertical, square, or widescreen formats for maximum reach during the holidays.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us