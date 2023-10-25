Christmas Gift Box Reveal - Post

Unwrap a memorable holiday moment with this festive 3D logo animation. A gift box opens, releasing bright sparkles and light rays that assemble your logo and supporting text. Seasonal elements like pine branches, ribbons, and ornaments set a cozy, celebratory mood. Ideal for Christmas intros, outros, and branded greetings across social stories, posts, and ads. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, font, and soundtrack to match your brand. Works great in vertical, square, or widescreen formats for maximum reach during the holidays.