Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Gift Box Reveal - Original - Poster image

Christmas Gift Box Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Festive
Intro
Christmas
3D motion graphics
3.8Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a charming 3D Christmas logo animation. A festive gift box opens amid sparkles, light rays, and glittering particles to reveal your logo and an optional tagline. Built with 3D motion graphics and a vibrant holiday palette, it’s perfect as an intro, outro, or branded greeting card for social media, YouTube, or ads. Fully customizable colors and text ensure an on-brand look in any aspect ratio. Deliver warm, playful holiday vibes and delight your audience with a memorable Christmas reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us