Christmas Gift Box Reveal
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Celebrate the season with a charming 3D Christmas logo animation. A festive gift box opens amid sparkles, light rays, and glittering particles to reveal your logo and an optional tagline. Built with 3D motion graphics and a vibrant holiday palette, it’s perfect as an intro, outro, or branded greeting card for social media, YouTube, or ads. Fully customizable colors and text ensure an on-brand look in any aspect ratio. Deliver warm, playful holiday vibes and delight your audience with a memorable Christmas reveal.
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