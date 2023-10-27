Christmas Gift Box Reveal

Celebrate the season with a charming 3D Christmas logo animation. A festive gift box opens amid sparkles, light rays, and glittering particles to reveal your logo and an optional tagline. Built with 3D motion graphics and a vibrant holiday palette, it’s perfect as an intro, outro, or branded greeting card for social media, YouTube, or ads. Fully customizable colors and text ensure an on-brand look in any aspect ratio. Deliver warm, playful holiday vibes and delight your audience with a memorable Christmas reveal.