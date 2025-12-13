Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Christmas Vibe Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
0-6s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Vacation
Christmas
Holidays
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Christmas Vibe Reveal - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
9exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Introduce your brand with a seasonal sparkle using our Christmas Vibe Reveal template. Elegant ornaments and gift boxes set the stage for your logo's grand entrance, perfectly aligning with the holiday spirit. Ideal for promos or holiday messages, this video lets you customize logo and colors easily, so you're ready-to-publish a video that's wrapped with your brand's personal touch.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Festive Spark Reveal Original theme video
Festive Spark Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
8s
2
2
4
Bring the holiday spirit to your brand with our dynamic Festive Spark Reveal template. Featuring a festive explosion of gifts and ornaments, this template captures the joy of the season as it unveils your logo. Easily add your branding and choose your colors to create a ready-to-publish video that’s perfect for seasonal promos or heartwarming holiday greetings. Spread cheer and captivate your audience year-end!
Festive Holiday Reveal Original theme video
Festive Holiday Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
10
Introduce your brand with a jolly twist using our Festive Holiday Reveal template. Wrapped presents, a golden ornament, and a festive wreath bring the holiday spirit while unveiling your logo. It's perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your intros or standing alone to spread the cheer. Customize with your text and brand colors to create a memorable experience this holiday season.
Partnership Magical New Year Present Original theme video
Partnership Magical New Year Present
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
5
3
11
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Partnership Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logos amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil Original Theme theme video
Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
28s
5
6
13
Set the stage for your brand's big moments with our Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil template. Your logos come to life amid the unwrapping of a gift, perfectly symbolizing celebration and expectation. This elegant reveal video, suited for any special announcement or launch, is fully customizable to match your branding with options for logos, tagline, text, fonts, and colors. Share your unique story and captivate your audience with a cinematic experience.
Magical New Year Present Original theme video
Magical New Year Present
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
4
2
10
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logo amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Christmas Play Original theme video
Christmas Play
Edit
By rajpakhare
15s
6
3
7
Get into the festive spirit with our enchanting Christmas Play reveal. Watch as decorations twirl and gifts unwrap in a magical dance around the tree, setting the perfect stage for your logo and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, and even control the snowfall to add a touch of winter magic. Deliver joy and seasonal branding in one high-definition video, ready to dazzle across any platform.
Magical Gifts Unveil Original Theme theme video
Magical Gifts Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
28s
7
5
12
Set the stage for your brand's big moments with our Magical Gifts Unveil template. Your logo comes to life amid the unwrapping of a gift, perfectly symbolizing celebration and expectation. This elegant reveal video, suited for any special announcement or launch, is fully customizable to match your branding with options for logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors. Share your unique story and captivate your audience with a cinematic experience.
Cozy Christmas Original theme video
Cozy Christmas
Edit
By MissMotion
20s
7
3
19
Set the scene for the holiday season with our enchanting Cozy Christmas reveal. Picture a cozy living room with a festive tree and a fireplace that warms the soul, perfect for spreading cheer and warming hearts. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a video that's as unique as a snowflake. Share the spirit of Christmas in every frame, ideal for holiday greetings or as a jolly intro to your seasonal campaigns.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us