Christmas Vibe Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
0-6s
Portrait
Boxes & Bags
Vacation
Christmas
Holidays
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Christmas Vibe Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
10exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1audio
Deck your brand’s holiday campaign with a sparkling reveal video! The Christmas Vibe Reveal template puts your logo front and center, surrounded by festive ornaments and gift boxes. Customize the colors and upload your logo to create a celebratory video perfect for Instagram Stories or TikTok. Captivate your audience and spread holiday cheer with a design made for maximum festive impact.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
5
3
11
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Partnership Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logos amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
28s
4
6
13
Set the stage for your brand's big moments with our Partnership Magical Gifts Unveil template. Your logos come to life amid the unwrapping of a gift, perfectly symbolizing celebration and expectation. This elegant reveal video, suited for any special announcement or launch, is fully customizable to match your branding with options for logos, tagline, text, fonts, and colors. Share your unique story and captivate your audience with a cinematic experience.
Christmas Play - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Play - Vertical
Edit
By rajpakhare
15s
5
3
7
Get into the festive spirit with our enchanting Christmas Play reveal. Watch as decorations twirl and gifts unwrap in a magical dance around the tree, setting the perfect stage for your logo and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, and even control the snowfall to add a touch of winter magic. Deliver joy and seasonal branding in one high-definition video, ready to dazzle across any platform.
Magical New Year Present - Vertical Original theme video
Magical New Year Present - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
4
2
10
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logo amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Magical Gifts Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Magical Gifts Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
28s
7
5
12
Set the stage for your brand's big moments with our Magical Gifts Unveil template. Your logo comes to life amid the unwrapping of a gift, perfectly symbolizing celebration and expectation. This elegant reveal video, suited for any special announcement or launch, is fully customizable to match your branding with options for logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors. Share your unique story and captivate your audience with a cinematic experience.
Heartfelt Love Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Heartfelt Love Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
5s
2
3
10
Add a touch of elegance and emotion to your brand's message with our Heartfelt Love Reveal template. Perfect for special occasions or to infuse some love into your marketing, this animation of floating red hearts and golden petals offers a luxurious feel. Effortlessly insert your logo, customize the fonts and colors, and flaunt a dazzling reveal that will steal your audience's hearts.
Pumpkin Mystery Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Pumpkin Mystery Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
5s
2
3
9
Discover the magic of Halloween with our captivating Pumpkin Mystery Reveal video. A simple cover conceals the excitement, as a gleaming pumpkin awaits to unveil your logo and tagline with a spectacular burst. This ready-to-publish video is perfect for seasonal branding or as a thrilling opening for your content. Customize it with your unique fonts and colors to enchant your audience with a touch of fright and delight!
Halloween Mystery Transition 6 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 6
Edit
By hushahir
1s
1
1
7
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
