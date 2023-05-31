Crypto Blockchain Stories 6

Make your crypto message impossible to miss. This vertical story template blends 3D gold coins, glitchy text reveals and a bold call-to-action for a polished fintech promo. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, colors and button styling to fit your brand. The centered layout keeps your message clear, while floating coins add motion and depth. Perfect for exchanges, wallets, DeFi platforms and fintech launches, it’s a fast way to produce professional, high-impact story ads ready for social and mobile audiences.