Crypto Blockchain Stories 9 - Square
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
29exports
Step into a sleek crypto-themed motion title designed for social posts and promos. A dark gradient stage, glowing 3D tokens and subtle glitches frame your headline, body copy and a clear call-to-action. Perfect for quick explainers on blockchain, DeFi or product updates, this square layout keeps messaging focused and modern. Easily tailor fonts and colors to match your brand and publish eye-catching clips in minutes.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir