Festive Spark Reveal - Square
Created by hushahir
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Bring the holiday spirit to your brand with our dynamic Festive Spark Reveal template. Featuring a festive explosion of gifts and ornaments, this template captures the joy of the season as it unveils your logo. Easily add your branding and choose your colors to create a ready-to-publish video that’s perfect for seasonal promos or heartwarming holiday greetings. Spread cheer and captivate your audience year-end!
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By MotionBank21
10s
6
4
16
Let your brand outshine the fireworks with our Partnership Sparkling Festival Orbs template. As radiant spheres burst, your logos and message take the spotlight, marking a dazzling beginning to the New Year. Perfect for festive wishes, this video seamlessly blends with your fonts and colors. Start your year with a video as memorable as your brand.
By MotionBank21
9s
5
3
20
Add a touch of festive magic with our Sparkling Present template! Watch as glittering particles swirl around a glowing gift box, unveiling your logo in a warm, joyful holiday moment. Easily customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas greetings, holiday promotions, or any video that needs a bright, sparkly, and heartwarming intro.
By S_WorX
12s
23
6
17
Set the holiday spirit alight with our festive Christmas Intro template. As your logo glistens on a shimmering Christmas ornament, it gently sways under a vivid crimson bow amidst a holiday backdrop. Tailor this warm, joyful intro with your brand's colors, logo, and text, and fonts to enchant your audience this winter season, ideal for social media cheer, promotions, or firm holiday greetings.
By MotionBank21
8s
7
3
10
Step into the holiday spirit with our Partnership Seasonal Shine Premiere template. Imagine your logos taking center stage as fireworks illuminate the scene, capturing the essence of the season. Customize the colors to reflect your brand's festive flair. This reveal is ideal for commercials or heartwarming greetings shared in the digital realm. Your message will resonate deeply as viewers are enveloped in the holiday cheer.
By MotionBank21
14s
5
4
14
Discover the magic of the holiday season with our enchanting Partnership Xmas Ornaments Unveil. A symphony of delicate holiday baubles gracefully introduces your brand, creating a heartwarming effect ideal for seasonal promotions or messages. Fully customize with your logo, fonts, and a festive color palette. This reveal is your ticket to captivate audiences with the spirit of Christmas cheer.
By MotionBank21
13s
5
4
13
Bring the heat with our Partnership Particles Magic Unveil, where your logos or message emerges from a blazing inferno. This dynamic reveal is perfect for everything from brand intros to fiery event announcements. Customize the flames to match your corporate colors and watch your campaign catch fire across platforms. Convey your brand's bold spirit and leave viewers smoldering with anticipation.
By Goldenmotion
9s
8
4
16
Define the art of the reveal with the Partnership Vortex Formation template. Witness a sophisticated whirlwind construct your logo in 3D space, as a cyclone of lines contours an emblem bursting with your brand's essence. This masterpiece, tailor-made for showcase moments in corporate videos or tech Branding.
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
