Glass Typography Slide 2
Created by hushahir
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our Glass Typography Slide. Tailor every aspect, from the script to the scheme, and let your content shine in crystal clarity. Whether it be for stirring quotes or captivating titles, your message is sure to impact audiences with its ultra-modern appeal.
By hushahir
6s
1
4
17
By hushahir
6s
1
4
16
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
By bbpixel
10s
3
6
14
3D Spin Extrude Logo Reveal features modern and clean design combined with 3D rotating surface which present your message and logo in an interesting and dynamic way. Great opener for trailer promos, video productions, presentations, product showcases, portfolios and more.
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
By thundermotion2021
8s
8
3
9
Step into a world where shapes flirt with motion, unveiling your brand in a spectacle of light and glass. Our Crystal Emblem Unveil invites your logo to dance in an elegant ballet of glossy finishes and ethereal movements. Ideal for intros or stand-alone splendor, just add your logo and tagline for an effect that's both sophisticated and entrancing. With customizable colors and ready-to-publish ease, magnify your brand's identity effortlessly.
