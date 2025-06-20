Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Glass Typography Slide 2

Templates
/
Branding
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Kinetic Typography
Gloss
Gradient
Elegant
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Glass Typography Slide 2 - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our Glass Typography Slide. Tailor every aspect, from the script to the scheme, and let your content shine in crystal clarity. Whether it be for stirring quotes or captivating titles, your message is sure to impact audiences with its ultra-modern appeal.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Glass Typography Slide 3 Original theme video
Glass Typography Slide 3
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
4
17
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our Glass Typography Slide. Tailor every aspect, from the script to the scheme, and let your content shine in crystal clarity. Whether it be for stirring quotes or captivating titles, your message is sure to impact audiences with its ultra-modern appeal.
Glass Typography Slide 1 Original theme video
Glass Typography Slide 1
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
4
16
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our Glass Typography Slide. Tailor every aspect, from the script to the scheme, and let your content shine in crystal clarity. Whether it be for stirring quotes or captivating titles, your message is sure to impact audiences with its ultra-modern appeal.
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Elegant Logo
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
Chrome Sweep Original theme video
Chrome Sweep
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
3D Spin Extrude Original theme video
3D Spin Extrude
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
3
6
14
3D Spin Extrude Logo Reveal features modern and clean design combined with 3D rotating surface which present your message and logo in an interesting and dynamic way. Great opener for trailer promos, video productions, presentations, product showcases, portfolios and more.
Progressive Opener Original theme video
Progressive Opener
Edit
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
Elegant Original theme video
Elegant
Edit
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
Crystal Emblem Unveil Original theme video
Crystal Emblem Unveil
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
8
3
9
Step into a world where shapes flirt with motion, unveiling your brand in a spectacle of light and glass. Our Crystal Emblem Unveil invites your logo to dance in an elegant ballet of glossy finishes and ethereal movements. Ideal for intros or stand-alone splendor, just add your logo and tagline for an effect that's both sophisticated and entrancing. With customizable colors and ready-to-publish ease, magnify your brand's identity effortlessly.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us