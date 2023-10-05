Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Halloween Spooky Greeting 2 - Original - Poster image

Halloween Spooky Greeting 2

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Pumpkin
Floating motion
354exports
rating
Celebrate the season with a cinematic Halloween greeting featuring glowing 3D pumpkins, eerie haze and bold glitch-revealed titles. This versatile motion title works perfectly as a standalone greeting or a short intro for themed videos. Customize the fonts and colors, adjust your message, and publish a stylish, spooky card in minutes. The dark, atmospheric look, depth-of-field and floating motion bring your message to life with a warm seasonal glow. Ideal for brands, creators, and events seeking an eye‑catching Halloween visual.
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Halloween Spooky Greeting 1
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Greeting 1 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Greeting 2
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Greeting 2 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Greeting 3
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Greeting 3 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Greeting 4
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Greeting 4 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Greeting 5
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Greeting 5 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Greeting 6
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Halloween Spooky Greeting 6 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us