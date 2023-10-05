Halloween Spooky Greeting 2

Celebrate the season with a cinematic Halloween greeting featuring glowing 3D pumpkins, eerie haze and bold glitch-revealed titles. This versatile motion title works perfectly as a standalone greeting or a short intro for themed videos. Customize the fonts and colors, adjust your message, and publish a stylish, spooky card in minutes. The dark, atmospheric look, depth-of-field and floating motion bring your message to life with a warm seasonal glow. Ideal for brands, creators, and events seeking an eye‑catching Halloween visual.