Halloween Spooky Stories 1

Set the mood for Halloween with a spooky 3D scene featuring glowing pumpkins, a full moon, and drifting fog. This vertical-friendly design is perfect for stories, reels, and short intros. Customize multiple text lines to add your headline, date, and a fun call-to-action. The cinematic, horror-inspired style and atmospheric motion make it ideal for seasonal greetings, event teasers, or social posts. Quick to edit and ready to share across platforms.