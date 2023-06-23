Heartfelt Petals

Celebrate love with a refined 3D logo reveal. A heart-shaped gift box opens as shimmering petals and glowing particles swirl to unveil your brand and two clean text lines. This elegant, romantic animation blends glossy surfaces, cinematic light, and atmospheric bokeh for memorable intros and outros. Tweak colors, fonts, and particle tones to match your identity and use across formats for social or video projects. Ideal for Valentine’s, proposals, weddings, and any love-themed campaign where a polished logo animation makes an impact.