Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Heartfelt Petals - Square - Original - Poster image

Heartfelt Petals - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Romance
3D motion graphics
695exports
rating
Celebrate love with a refined 3D logo reveal. A heart-shaped gift box opens as shimmering petals and glowing particles swirl to unveil your brand and two clean text lines. This elegant, romantic animation blends glossy surfaces, cinematic light, and atmospheric bokeh for memorable intros and outros. Tweak colors, fonts, and particle tones to match your identity and use across formats for social or video projects. Ideal for Valentine’s, proposals, weddings, and any love-themed campaign where a polished logo animation makes an impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
hushahir profile image
hushahir
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Valentine Reveal - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Valentine Reveal - Square Original theme video
Heartfelt Love Reveal - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:05
Heartfelt Love Reveal - Square Original theme video
Love's Embrace - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Love's Embrace - Square Original theme video
Gold Petals Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
00:11
Gold Petals Reveal Original theme video
Romantic Petals In Motion - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:08
Romantic Petals In Motion - Square Original theme video
Love Story Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:10
Love Story Unveil - Square Original theme video
Rose Petals Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:08
Rose Petals Unveil - Square Original theme video
Valentine Hearts Reveal
By oasisfx
Edit
00:13
Valentine Hearts Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us