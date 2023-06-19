Monochrome Stories 5
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
158exports
Make a lasting impression with a refined, black-and-white story title. This minimalist design pairs bold typography with fluid line backgrounds for a stylish, editorial look. Ideal for vertical promos, brand highlights, and quick announcements, it keeps your message clear and elegant. Smooth slide-ins and fades guide attention to your key headline and call-to-action. Easily edit fonts and text colors to match your identity. Perfect for social stories, reels, and feeds when you need a sophisticated title card in seconds.
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