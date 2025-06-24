Try for free
Neon Lines Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Outro
Square
6-15s
Neon
Glow
Flare
Outline
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Neon Lines Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand's digital presence with a logo reveal that's all about modern flair and energy. Our Neon Lines Reveal template features neon streaks that gracefully highlight your logo, ideal for creating a bold intro for any contemporary brand. Personalize it with your logo, tagline, and colors, and prepare to stand out in any display.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Clean Neon Reveal - Square Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
Fast Neon Flash - Square Original theme video
Fast Neon Flash - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introducing your logo with a brilliant neon glow and jaw-dropping sharpness, our Fast Neon Flash template brings an ultra high definition experience to your audience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as a luminous light ray and glittering edges transition to a glossy, original logo reveal. Perfect for anywhere you need a high-impact welcome or farewell.
Circuit Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
Circuit Logo Reveal - Square
Edit
By themediastock
10s
5
4
8
Circuit Logo Reveal - Square is a high-tech opener featuring an abstract representation of a motherboard and stylish electric circuits. Show your business is about ingenuity, innovation and precision. Brand any company video with this unique logo or text animation and help your marketing team release new products, promote new features, do product reviews, testimonials, presentations, and more. Perfect intro video for any tech-related social media platforms dedicated to square content.
Electric Reveal - Square Original theme video
Electric Reveal - Square
Edit
By TippyTop
8s
9
3
13
Channel the power of raw energy with our Electric Reveal Template. Tailor-made for YouTube intros, gaming content, and brand promos, this high-voltage template zaps your logo onto the screen with a crackling neon glow. Customize the fonts, colors, and tagline to match your brand's identity, and publish a video that promises electrifying engagement.
Neon Checker Rays - Square Original theme video
Neon Checker Rays - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Step into the limelight with our Neon Checker Rays template. Watch layers of neon lights cast an alluring glow as your logo comes to life, surrounded by rings of neon energy. As the camera swirls around, a shower of square particles reveals your brand identity, shining like a beacon. Tailor the fonts, colors, and tagline to your liking, and unveil a video that truly represents your brand’s dynamic spirit.
Data Flow Ident - Square Original theme video
Data Flow Ident - Square
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand with a surge of energy as hexagonal particles converge to reveal your logo in our Data Flow Ident template. This motion delight is designed for those who want to make a punchy intro or outro. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and end with a spotlight-worthy glossy reflection that's bound to impress. Create a breathtakingly sleek video that tells your digital story.
Exploding Bulb Reveal - Square Original theme video
Exploding Bulb Reveal - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
7s
6
2
4
Elevate your videos with our Exploding Bulb Reveal template. As a light bulb explodes, it uncovers your logo, creating an engaging and dynamic introduction. With two color themes to choose from, you can easily customize this motion graphics video to match your brand. Whether you're producing content for advertising, presentations, or educational purposes, this multipurpose template is sure to leave a lasting impression. Download now and take your videos to the next level with this attention-grabbing reveal video.
Laser Vortex Reveal - Square Original theme video
Laser Vortex Reveal - Square
Edit
By MotionDesk
11s
8
3
12
Step into the ring of mesmerizing motion with the Laser Vortex Reveal template. As the camera moves through luminous loops, your logo unveils itself with vibrant clarity. Perfect for creating that dramatic opener or powerful closer, simply customize logo, tagline, and colors, and let your brand shine bright in the limelight.
