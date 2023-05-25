Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Retro Typography 2 - Post - Original - Poster image

Neon Retro Typography 2 - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Synthwave
Neon sign
Intro
Brick wall
86exports
rating
Bring instant nightlife energy to your video with glowing retro neon typography. This bold motion title features a dark brick backdrop, tropical icons, and vibrant synthwave hues. Kinetic type, smooth flickers, and slick transitions make it perfect for intros, promos, and announcements. Easily adjust colors, fonts, and messaging to match your brand or event. Designed for clean readability and high impact, these neon slides command attention in any feed or screen. Make your message pop and set the vibe in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us