Pumpkin Explosion Reveal - Vertical
Created by hushahir
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Spookify your brand's entrance with the Pumpkin Explosion Reveal template. This 3D logo reveal casts your logo amidst realistic pumpkin shards, capturing the Halloween spirit. Perfect for themed promos, event openings, or eerie intros for social media videos. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to haunt your audience with a memorable and cinematic visual experience.
