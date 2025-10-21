Menu
Pumpkin Explosion Reveal
Created by hushahir
10exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Spookify your brand's entrance with the Pumpkin Explosion Reveal template. This 3D logo reveal casts your logo amidst realistic pumpkin shards, capturing the Halloween spirit. Perfect for themed promos, event openings, or eerie intros for social media videos. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to haunt your audience with a memorable and cinematic visual experience.
Best of hushahir
By hushahir
6s
2
4
12
Step into a shadowy realm with our Partnership Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
By hushahir
8s
2
5
17
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Partnership Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logos, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
16
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logo, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
By milinkovic
8s
7
3
11
Unravel the mystery of your brand with the chilling Graveyard Halloween Unveil template. In a misty, moonlit graveyard, the fog clears to unveil your logo, accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Put your brand at the center of a spooky story, perfect for Halloween events or horror-themed promotions. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to give your audience a frighteningly good reveal!
By milinkovic
9s
7
3
10
Step into the shadows with our Scary Pumpkin Explosion template, where a menacing pumpkin bursts into flames to disclose your brand. Tailor the burst of fiery colors and bone chilling text to fit your frightful message. This video is perfect for your Halloween events or horror themed promotions, creating a hair raising reveal that hooks the audience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By Yakovlev
10s
6
4
8
Bewitch your audience with an opener that encapsulates the essence of Halloween. A camera journey through spectral trees and flickering candlelight culminates with your logo and text materializing on a moonlit stage. This Halloween Opener template sets the stage for unforgettable Halloween promotions or event intros, ensuring your brand's ghostly presence lingers in the mind's eye.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
20
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
