Pumpkin Fire Reveal

Set a spooky tone with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. An eerie forest, jack-o’-lantern and haunted house build suspense before a fiery blast unveils your logo and tagline. This 3D, horror-inspired ident features smoke, embers, and glowing light rays for maximum impact. Perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal promos. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts and colors to match your brand and publish in multiple aspect ratios. Ideal for YouTube, social media and event teasers where you need a dark, atmospheric, and memorable reveal.