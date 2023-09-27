Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pumpkin Fire Reveal - Original - Poster image

Pumpkin Fire Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Halloween
Horror
Outro
2.4Kexports
rating
Set a spooky tone with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. An eerie forest, jack-o’-lantern and haunted house build suspense before a fiery blast unveils your logo and tagline. This 3D, horror-inspired ident features smoke, embers, and glowing light rays for maximum impact. Perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal promos. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts and colors to match your brand and publish in multiple aspect ratios. Ideal for YouTube, social media and event teasers where you need a dark, atmospheric, and memorable reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us