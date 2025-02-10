en
Ramadan Story 2

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Night
Holidays
Particles
Light
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Ramadan Story 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Let the elegance of Ramadan light up your screen with our Ramadan Story template. Bask in the warm glow of lanterns, be inspired by the crescent moon, and uphold the traditions with imagery of the Quran. Perfect for mobile-first platforms, customize with your chosen text, fonts, and colors to share a captivating story this holy month.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Ramadan Story 3
Ramadan Story 3
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
3
9
Let the elegance of Ramadan light up your screen with our Ramadan Story template. Bask in the warm glow of lanterns, be inspired by the crescent moon, and uphold the traditions with imagery of the Quran. Perfect for mobile-first platforms, customize with your chosen text, fonts, and colors to share a captivating story this holy month.
Ramadan Glow Intro - Vertical
Ramadan Glow Intro - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
9
Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with our Ramadan Glow Intro. The twinkling lanterns and shimmering particles gently unveil your logo, encapsulating the reverence of this sacred month. Customize with your tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to create a video that resonates with the festive solemnity. Perfect as an intro or a celebratory post, your brand will glow with spirituality and elegance.
Ramadan Greeting Reveal - Vertical
Ramadan Greeting Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
7s
3
3
9
Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with our serene and beautiful Ramadan Greeting Reveal. Featuring radiant lanterns and an open Quran resting on a delicate star platform, all brought to life with a subtle mandala pattern, this template offers a moving tribute for the holy month. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a ready-to-publish video that resonates with reverence and grace.
Holiday Greetings - Vertical
Holiday Greetings - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
3
10
Step into the holiday shine with the Holiday Greetings template that spells out your message in beautiful reflective text against a play of magical particles. The customizable elements such as video, images, and colors allow you to convey your greetings in a festive spectacle.
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Vertical
Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo's eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
Xmas Ornaments Unveil - Vertical
Xmas Ornaments Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
14s
4
3
13
Discover the magic of the holiday season with our enchanting Xmas Ornaments Unveil. A symphony of delicate holiday baubles gracefully introduces your brand, creating a heartwarming effect ideal for seasonal promotions or messages. Fully customize with your logo, fonts, and a festive color palette. This reveal is your ticket to captivate audiences with the spirit of Christmas cheer.
New Year Celebration Reveal - Vertical
New Year Celebration Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
8s
5
3
16
Start the year with a sparkle using our New Year Celebration Reveal template! Transform your logo into a shimmering centerpiece surrounded by festive decor and glimmering ornaments. Customize the fonts and colors to align with your brand identity, ready to be published on any display. This enchanting video is perfect for New Year promotions or event invitations.
Magical New Year Present - Vertical
Magical New Year Present - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
4
2
10
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logo amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
