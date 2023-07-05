Sales Stories 12 - Post

Showcase your best deals with a bold, vertical promo designed for stories and feeds. This 3D motion graphic template features vibrant gradients, a striking sale badge, animated headlines, and a glowing CTA for maximum impact. Smooth, energetic motion guides the viewer’s eye to the offer while keeping your brand front and center. Ideal for e‑commerce and retail promotions, it adapts to square and vertical formats. Swap the background image, edit text, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity in minutes.