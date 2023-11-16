Season's Greetings Story 1 - Post

Share warm holiday wishes with a festive 3D greeting designed for Stories and posts. This cozy winter scene features a decorated tree, wrapped gifts, gentle snowfall and elegant titles that spotlight your message. Customize fonts, colors and multiple text lines to announce dates, greetings or details while keeping a refined seasonal look. Optimized for vertical, square and portrait-friendly feeds, it’s perfect for brand greetings, seasonal promos or personal messages. Effortless to edit and quick to export, this Christmas greeting card helps you spread cheer with polished 3D motion graphics and a vibrant, celebratory style.