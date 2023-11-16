Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Season's Greetings Story 1 - Post - Original - Poster image

Season's Greetings Story 1 - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Christmas
Snow
Christmas tree
20exports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a festive 3D greeting designed for Stories and posts. This cozy winter scene features a decorated tree, wrapped gifts, gentle snowfall and elegant titles that spotlight your message. Customize fonts, colors and multiple text lines to announce dates, greetings or details while keeping a refined seasonal look. Optimized for vertical, square and portrait-friendly feeds, it’s perfect for brand greetings, seasonal promos or personal messages. Effortless to edit and quick to export, this Christmas greeting card helps you spread cheer with polished 3D motion graphics and a vibrant, celebratory style.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us