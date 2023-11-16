Season's Greetings Story 5 - Square

Share warm holiday wishes with a playful 3D greeting designed for social stories and posts. A charming gingerbread centerpiece, swirling background, and gentle snowfall set a cozy festive mood. Bold animated titles lead your message, supported by a date line and a closing note. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or personal style. Optimized for vertical, square, and portrait formats, this template is ideal for quick seasonal shoutouts, branded holiday cards, and cheerful updates that pop on any feed.