Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Thanksgiving Story 4
Created by hushahir
10exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
3texts
1font
1audio
This festive story just got a vertical lift! Transform your mobile content with the Thanksgiving Story template, featuring customizable cartoon pumpkins, retro hats, pop-art mushrooms, and cheerful turkeys. The vertical format ensures your message stands tall and proud, just like a Thanksgiving Day parade float!
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By MotionBank21
10s
5
3
13
Discover the subtle wonder of nature with our Thanksgiving Unveil template that lets your brand blossom in a graceful dance of leaves and petals. Customizable for logos, text, and more, this template suits brands seeking to communicate eco-friendliness or sophistication. Breathe life into your message and let it unveil elegantly against a backdrop of natural elegance.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
16
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logo, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
By tarazz
10s
27
7
10
Immerse viewers in the essence of beauty with this stunning Aloe Skin Care Product Promo template. A lone cosmetic bottle basks in sunlit serenity atop lush aloe leaves, beckoning onlookers into a world of pure allure. With versatile text, fonts, and colors, bring your product's story to life in a video designed to captivate and enchant. Ideal for various displays, this template promises a serene journey into the heart of your brand.
By MotionBank21
8s
4
4
14
As leaves fall and seasons change, so does the impact of your brand. Introducing the Partnership Autumn Unveil template, where swirling leaves set the stage for your logos' grand reveal. Customizable fonts and colors align seamlessly with your identity. Whether promoting a seasonal event or narrating your brand's evolution, this captivating video is your canvas for storytelling.
By MotionBank21
8s
6
3
13
Bring the essence of fall to your brand's message with the Autumn Unveil template. Swirling leaves and warm colors provide the perfect backdrop for your logo reveal, inviting viewers into a story of change and natural beauty. Fully customize the fonts and colors to match your brand, and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. This video is an irresistible way to promote seasonal events or share your growth story.
By vivace_studio
9s
6
5
16
Discover the magic of transformation with our Merge Beach Reveal template. Two logos, hidden behind a captivating wave, merge into a third, symbolizing progress and innovation. Customize this video with your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors to showcase your brand’s evolution. Perfect for an impactful intro or a striking standalone video, it’s your chance to tell a story of metamorphosis in all its beauty.
By vivace_studio
9s
5
4
14
Introduce your brand with the serene touch of nature using our Partnership Beach Reveal template. As the waves reach the shore, your dual logos are elegantly displayed, capturing attention with fluid grace. Customize every aspect to align with your identity, from logo and tagline to fonts and colors. Engage viewers across platforms with this unforgettable, ready-to-publish video.
By vivace_studio
9s
6
3
12
Imagine your brand logo slowly uncovered by a wave, like a secret message left in the sand. That's our Beach Reveal in action, designed to make intros and outros as memorable as a day at the beach. With easy customization of logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, this multipurpose template creates a resonant brand story in a widely loved format, perfect for your next big splash.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help