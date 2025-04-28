en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:16
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by iamkoltunov
12exports
17 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
8videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Entice your audience with a visually stunning cascade of 3D cards, courtesy of our 3D Cards Reveal template. Ideal for any display, this template lets you weave images, videos, and logos into a fully personalized reveal video that is both engaging and informative. Customize away and get ready to impress on any screen.
Similar templates
Best of iamkoltunov
By Balalaika
18s
25
35
5
Create a powerful visual spectacle with our Simple Countdown Opener template, tailored to share your vision in high definition. This masterpiece supports full customization, from text to transitions, images to colors. Perfect for showcasing everything from corporate presentations to personal memoirs, its versatility ensures your message is seen and felt. With a ready-to-publish output, your narrative awaits its grand unveiling.
By motionsparrow
17s
24
11
8
Elevate your storytelling with a stunning slideshow that showcases a dynamic glass line design. The Glass Line Breaking News template transforms your content into a visually impressive narrative, fitting for professional broadcasts and impactful presentations. Customize with your logo, images, videos, text, and preferred colors to create an exceptional experience that captivates.
By minnapicture
30s
24
20
15
Short Promo template is created for those who need a short and aggressive video to promote their product in a dynamic style.
By grstudio
20s
21
22
3
Impress your audience with an opener that's as lively as your content. Our professionally crafted Dynamic Visual Show template sets your presentation apart with modern animations and sophisticated transitions. From travel diaries to new product launches, the myriad of customization options ensures your message shines through every frame. Enhance your visual storytelling by integrating your own logo, fonts, and colors.
By smoothlymo
20s
22
21
3
A fast and dynamic animation with creative smooth transitions will emphasize your message while showcasing your media in an eye-catching manner. A gorgeous video ad for any kind of content. The original design starts with fruits, inspired by YouTube cooking channels, but is also available in 15 other, industry inspired use cases.
By Moysher
15s
21
14
6
A stylish template that uses stunning combinations of effects to reveal and enhance your media. You can use it to showcase your new products, travel, vacation, portfolio, sports, fashion, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this stylish project.
By smoothlymo
25s
24
24
5
Corporate Promo Opener is a stylish and energetically animated template with a simple design, clean text animations and unique, cool transitioning effects. A trendy looking to your TV shows, presentation, slideshow, promotions, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube videos. Impress your audience with this clean and fashionably animated opener.
By _27
29s
24
19
4
Modern Family Slideshow in cinematic style. For your photo or media, the project is perfect for previews, intros, love stories, weddings and events. Color and stylish smooth animation creates a warm atmosphere. Modern dynamic design makes your project bright and memorable. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Menu
Templates
Solutions