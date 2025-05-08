en
Drawing Memories 2
Created by igorilla
7exports
35 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
4videos
1text
1font
1audio
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Best of igorilla
By igorilla
41s
1
7
3
By S_WorX
30s
21
19
10
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
By vivace_studio
30s
5
14
13
Slow and cinematically animated template with picture frames and a page-turning effect that stylishly combine to reveal your media.
By Harchenko
30s
29
17
18
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired is a high quality template that's been stylishly designed and creatively animated with eye-catching overlays, dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects. Customize with your content and make it on-brand using custom fonts, colored particle effects and a logo or text outro. Connect better with your audience with a presentation that's as unique as your content.
By Mr_Free
30s
26
16
12
The Inspiration - Photo Slideshow is a stylish and artistic template with a visually appealing design, smooth text animations, soft light leaks and elegantly animated brush stroke transitioning effects. This template features 4 image/video placeholders 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A spectacular way to display your photos of family, friends, weddings, wildlife, birthdays, fashion, sports, vacations and holiday photos. Create your next luxurious and vintage looking slideshow with this fantastic AE template. Available in 2K.
By S_WorX
42s
22
15
9
Elevate your project with our Winter Wonderland template. Create a stunning winter-themed slideshow that captures the magic and wonder of the season. This multipurpose video is perfect for promoting events, showcasing products, or telling captivating stories. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you can personalize the video to align with your branding and message. Get ready to publish a professionally designed video that engages your audience and sets you apart from the competition.
By MotionBox
43s
2
8
4
The Clouds Titles is a majestically animated template with beautifully looking text animations that emerge from the clouds. A stylish introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos. Impress your audience with this slow and cinematically animated template.
By themediastock
45s
2
31
19
Craft your tale with the texture of paper and the excitement of stop-motion in our Crumble Paper Tales slideshow template. Perfect for storytelling that combines a modern message with a retro school vibe. Add your images, texts, logo, and more to unfold your narrative on crumbled papers, giving your viewers an engaging and memorable visual experience.
