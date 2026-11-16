Create a striking vertical opener with a cyberpunk HUD vibe. This motion title pairs a 2×2 grid of media panels with thermal gradients, pixel blocks, progress bars and timecode for a high-tech look. Customize four images or videos, bold headlines, subheads and credits, then fine‑tune glow, noise and colors to match your brand. Kinetic typography, slide‑ins and tasteful glitch accents keep energy high while the split‑screen layout organizes content clearly. Ideal for stories, teasers, chapters and social intros where you want futuristic style and strong visual hierarchy in seconds.