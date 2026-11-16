Build a cyberpunk intro that hits hard. This single‑scene motion title fuses glitch HUD design, thermal pixels, and a bold gradient headline over a dark, cinematic canvas. Showcase five images or clips in a clean split‑screen grid with software‑style overlays, progress bars, and UI accents. Customize every line of text, swap media, and fine‑tune colors, glow, and noise for your brand. Perfect for tech, sci‑fi, music and experimental content where you want a futuristic, high‑impact opener.