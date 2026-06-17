Neon Match Card 2

Present your next matchup with a sleek neon HUD match card. This full-screen stream screen features a centered VS marker, two media slots for competitors, and a clean banner for event details and schedule. Snappy line wipes, scanning bars, and luminous outlines deliver an energetic, high‑tech feel. Easily customize colors, fonts, names, and supporting text to fit any game, league, or tournament. Ideal for esports broadcasts, channel segments, and social promos where a clear, professional versus screen is essential.