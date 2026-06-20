Neon Match Card 3

Present tomorrow’s matchups in a polished broadcast layout. This full-screen stream screen features a headline, a clean grid of VS cards, and a lower schedule ribbon, all wrapped in a sleek HUD interface. Customize player names, team labels, event details, and typography to match your brand. Smooth scanning reveals, neon-style outlines, and a dark backdrop keep information readable and on-brand for esports or traditional sports. Perfect for intermission segments, previews, or pre-show updates on any livestream platform.