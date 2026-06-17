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Tournament Pack - Match Information 1 - Original - Poster image

Neon Match Card 1

00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Digital
Gaming
Glow
Comparison & Versus
11exports
rating
Showcase your match-ups with a high-impact esports overlay. This transparent stream element features a split-screen layout with two player panels, score fields, and a central info board. The neon, HUD-inspired design adds a professional gaming vibe, while editable text, color controls, and media placeholders make customization fast and flexible. Perfect for pre-game intros, intermissions, or on-stream match information across tournaments and leagues. Drop in player portraits, set names and scores, and update the center column with key details. Built for gaming broadcasts, this polished, energetic design keeps your audience focused on the action.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us