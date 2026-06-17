Neon Match Card 1

Showcase your match-ups with a high-impact esports overlay. This transparent stream element features a split-screen layout with two player panels, score fields, and a central info board. The neon, HUD-inspired design adds a professional gaming vibe, while editable text, color controls, and media placeholders make customization fast and flexible. Perfect for pre-game intros, intermissions, or on-stream match information across tournaments and leagues. Drop in player portraits, set names and scores, and update the center column with key details. Built for gaming broadcasts, this polished, energetic design keeps your audience focused on the action.