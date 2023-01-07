Glitch Instagram Stories 26

Give your vertical promos a cyberpunk edge with this glitch story design. Bold headline typography, neon HUD accents, RGB split and CRT scanlines turn ordinary images into eye‑catching slides. Seamless scene transitions, scanning bars and distortion effects keep energy high, while editable colors, fonts and overlays help you match any brand. Perfect for story ads, launches and announcements across social platforms. Drop in your images, update the text and go live with a striking, high‑impact vertical video.