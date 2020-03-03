Glitch Instagram Stories 5

Make your story stand out with a high‑energy, glitch‑driven vertical promo. This template blends bold typography, red‑black duotone visuals and slick slice transitions across multiple image scenes. Add your photos or product shots, edit copy, and fine‑tune colors and fonts. A swipe‑up styled arrow guides viewers toward your call to action, while animated X marks and digital accents keep the tech vibe consistent. Ideal for product drops, event teasers, brand updates and quick ads—delivered in a polished 9:16 format ready for social stories.