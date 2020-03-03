Glitch Instagram Stories 13

Make your story stand out with a bold glitch aesthetic tailored for vertical viewing. This energetic design blends digital distortion, animated UI accents, and clean typography to showcase your message in seconds. Swap in your images, headline, supporting copy, and an optional swipe-style arrow for a clear call-to-action. Flexible color controls let you match your brand, while seamless glitch transitions keep viewers engaged. Ideal for product drops, event teasers, and quick brand highlights across stories and reels.