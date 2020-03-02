Glitch Instagram Stories 6
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Make your story stand out with a bold glitch aesthetic. This vertical promo template blends vibrant digital distortion, clean title blocks, and slick slide-ins to spotlight your product, announcement, or brand. Swap in your images, tweak colors and overlays, and enable a CTA arrow to drive action. Seamless transitions and UI-like accents keep attention on your message, while the energetic pacing suits modern social feeds. Ideal for quick promos, teasers, or branded highlights—optimized for Instagram Stories and other vertical placements.
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