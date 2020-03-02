Glitch Instagram Stories 7

Make your vertical stories impossible to skip with a high-energy glitch promo. This 9:16 template blends neon accents, bold centered typography, and a framed layout to showcase multiple images with punchy transitions. Perfect for product drops, brand teasers, and event announcements, it features distortion wipes, sliding panels, and RGB split effects for a modern, tech-forward vibe. Easily customize colors, fonts, copy, overlays, and images to match your branding and deliver a polished story-ready video that stands out in any social feed.