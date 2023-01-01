Glitch Instagram Stories 28

Make your vertical stories pop with a cyberpunk glitch aesthetic. This energetic promo pairs bold vertical typography with neon RGB split, CRT textures, and HUD accents to frame your images. A clear two‑column layout keeps headlines and details readable while glitch transitions add impact. Swap in your photos, edit the copy, and fine‑tune colors and overlays to match your brand. Ideal for quick promos, product drops, announcements, and event teasers across Stories, Reels, and more.