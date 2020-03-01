Glitch Instagram Stories 2

Turn heads with a high-energy vertical story built for modern promos. This template blends bold glitch aesthetics, RGB split accents and clean UI lines with a central headline banner, supporting URL and optional body copy. Multiple image placeholders, sliding panels and split-screen staging keep visuals moving while preserving clarity. Easily tweak colors, fonts and overlay opacity to match your brand and dial in contrast for readability. Perfect for product launches, sales, events and fast-paced announcements where impact and legibility matter.