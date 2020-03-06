Glitch Instagram Stories 9

Give your vertical promos an edge with a glitch-driven story design. This template blends bold typography, concentric ring backdrops, and seamless transitions to spotlight your visuals. Drop in your images, headline, subline and URL, then fine‑tune colors and overlays to match your branding. The energetic motion and digital distortion aesthetic make it ideal for product launches, announcements, and quick attention-grabbing ads. No advanced skills needed—just customize, export, and share across your favorite social channels.